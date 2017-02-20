Newsvine

adamclerk

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2017

IS SIGNATURE BASED MALWARE DETECTION DEAD?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by adamclerk View Original Article: digitalforensicscorp.com
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Everything is moving and the safety comes to the fore. In 2016, many organizations have been subjected to cyber-attacks. Some companies did not find violations of their network of active pulsating with the threat of actors who have created a springboard for future attacks.

The signatures and behavior-based malware protection is not suitable for the new generation of opponents as he mutates hashes used sophisticated mechanisms for obfuscation, self-propagating malware, malicious and intelligent components. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor