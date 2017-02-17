Stolen Health Records Flooding Dark Web Markets

According to new research provided to CyberScoop and conducted by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology and cybersecurity firms Flashpoint and Intel Security, the large amount of leaked patient records stolen and posted for sale to the dark web in recent months has caused prices for most of those records to drop.

In the face of exceeding supply, stagnant demand and increased law enforcement attention, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for criminals to make a living selling partial healthcare records, according to James Scott, a senior fellow at ICIT.

While the quality, quantity and sometimes origin of such electronic records will help dictate the price of any specific package for sale, average prices are largely trending downwards for individual, non-financial files, new research shows.