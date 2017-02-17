ICYMI: Uni-DDoS; AI detection; Dentists hit; Nuke strategy, NCSC opens

An unnamed University was attacked by some 5,000 campus devices, from its vending machines to light sensors, “and all IOT devices” according to the Verizon 2017 Data Breach Digest (DBD) released this month.

Talking to SCMediaUK.com, Laurance Dine leader of Verizon's digital forensics team in Europe, explained that a primary facilitating factor was that the University's administrative network was inadvertently connected to its IoT device network. The attacker appears to have come in through the admin network and changed the default credentials on the devices, and given them new passwords