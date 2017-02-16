Newsvine

adamclerk

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 21 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2017

ICIT Briefing: In 2017, The Insider Threat Epidemic Begins @ , Washington | VAMOS

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by adamclerk View Original Article: getvamos.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

ICIT is pleased to host this briefing in support of its publication entitled  "In 2017, The Insider Threat Epidemic Begins"

Featured Thought Leader: Bill Evanina, Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, DNI During this briefing, attendees will hear from Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) experts who will discuss finding from ICIT’s upcoming publication on Insider Threats, including a discussion on the scope and scale of insider threats facing our Nation’s public and private sectors, technological and cultural trends which are contributing to the rise in insider threats, and strategies and solutions to reduce risks to your organization.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor