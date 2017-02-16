Fake news can capture all your information!

False news sites, which are used as a way to make innocent victims of attacks such as phishing, malware and DoS pose a serious risk to companies in particular.

Increasingly fake news sites are easily displayed in social media circles such as Facebook and Twitter, increasing the size of the risk. Bitdefender experts warn companies about the negative consequences of fake news sites.

Every day we see hundreds of fake news on the internet. For cybercriminals who have been threatening users for years through email and instant messaging, fake news has become a new transportation mechanism for phishing, malware and other attacks. IT users and security experts need to think about security vulnerabilities created by fake news sites, even if they are not aware of it. Given how harmful these attacks can be, users and companies face a new threat.