PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOWS WORLD WHAT A DISASTER LOOKS LIKE

Seeded by adamclerk View Original Article: congress.gov
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:05 AM
The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from
South Carolina (Mr. Clyburn) for 5 minutes.
  Mr. CLYBURN. Mr. Speaker, standing before almost entirely White
crowds in North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, and Ohio, candidate
Donald Trump painted a bleak picture of African-American life in 2016,
full of crime, high poverty, and failing schools. He went on to say,
``It is a disaster the way African Americans are living,'' and asked,
``What the hell do you have to lose?''
  In just 3 short weeks, Mr. Speaker, President Trump has shown the
world exactly what a disaster looks like. He has put a White
supremacist in the White House as his chief political adviser. He has
given us an Attorney General who spent the last 30-plus years working
against civil and voting rights. He has appointed a shamefully ill-
prepared Secretary of Education whose only qualification seems to be
her ability to contribute millions to Republic candidates in what can
only be described as the textbook definition of pay to play.

