PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOWS WORLD WHAT A DISASTER LOOKS LIKE

The SPEAKER pro tempore. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from South Carolina (Mr. Clyburn) for 5 minutes. Mr. CLYBURN. Mr. Speaker, standing before almost entirely White crowds in North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, and Ohio, candidate Donald Trump painted a bleak picture of African-American life in 2016, full of crime, high poverty, and failing schools. He went on to say, ``It is a disaster the way African Americans are living,'' and asked, ``What the hell do you have to lose?'' In just 3 short weeks, Mr. Speaker, President Trump has shown the world exactly what a disaster looks like. He has put a White supremacist in the White House as his chief political adviser. He has given us an Attorney General who spent the last 30-plus years working against civil and voting rights. He has appointed a shamefully ill- prepared Secretary of Education whose only qualification seems to be her ability to contribute millions to Republic candidates in what can only be described as the textbook definition of pay to play.