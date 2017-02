Fake news. This loaded term framed the opening months of 2017. It is going to be a prominent feature of the next four years. And despite the danger in peddling such a line, it is becoming an all-too-common feature of our daily news intake.

Fake news isn’t just spreading an alternative truth. Sites delivering fake news also serve up something more immediately dangerous (depending on who you ask): malware.

Is the risk posed by fake news peddlers real? Or is the risk only as real as the fake news?