Why cybersecurity pros worry over Internet of Evil Things | McClatchy DC

WASHINGTON

Sure, your office may seem clean. But it’s probably not. Invisible network pollution contaminates the space, and it may open a door to evildoers.

The pollution comes from the growing list of internet-connected devices: cellphones, security cameras, thermostats, door locks, printers, speakerphones, even coffeemakers. Not all of them have up-to-date security patches or strong password protection. All of them are potential foot soldiers for hackers.

Other experts say the use of malicious Mirai botnets will increase in the foreseeable future.

“If left un-combatted, (Internet of Things) botnets are expected to evolve in sophistication and impact for at least the next three years,” said a research report in December from a cybersecurity think tank, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. The report carried the ominous title “Rise of the Machines: The Dyn Attack Was Just a Practice Run.”