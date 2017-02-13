ICIT paper reveals why signature-based malware prevention is dead

New research from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) says that cybersecurity that uses artificial intelligence (AI) is the way of the future – it’s no longer enough to just detect and respond.

AI can offer more predictive quality that can give organisations an edge on cyber threats that are becoming increasingly complex.

ICIT recently released a paper, titled Signature Based Malware Detection is Dead, which detailed how AI cybersecurity works and the pressing need for organisations to adopt the technology.

The paper revealed that the average data breach costs $158 per stolen record, and is often undetected for 229 days.