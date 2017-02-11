Newsvine

Tell Mel: Florida No. 3 for Health ID Theft

View Original Article: News Press
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:38 PM
More than 16 million people in the U.S. were victims of a health data breach in 2016, meaning their personal health data and or financial data made them vulnerable to identity theft.

Health-related companies and their business associates are required to report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services any data breach affecting more than 500 people. In 2016 there were 325 reported breaches, involving 16,626,135 individuals. Some of those may have been victims of more than one breach but as numbers involving fewer than 500 people aren't in the collected data, I think the 16 million-plus number is probably in the ballpark and could be an under-count.

For Florida-based companies and consumers, last year was a particularly bad one. Two of the top 10 breaches involved companies with headquarters in Fort Myers: Radiology Regional Center and 21st Century Oncology.

