The year of the ransomware shakedown

The FBI forecasts that the haul from ransomware will peak this year and it has now become clear that no industry is safe from being targeted.

Even sectors of critical infrastructure and healthcare, emerged as prime targets for hackers with hospitals in the USA and Germany agreeing to pay ransoms rather than risk their patients’ lives.

What has brought on this significant increase? The ICIT report argues that the lucrative nature of ransomware attacks, combined with the fact that most enterprises lack sufficient defences, has attracted a more advanced breed of cyber criminal.