The Truth About Healthcare Cybersecurity - Modis

Healthcare Cybersecurity Facts

A few years ago when cybersecurity in healthcare was brought to the forefront, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Co-founder and Senior Fellow Parham Eftekhari said this, “It’s currently imperative for organizations to understand that they’ll never be able to prevent breaches from happening. The best way to protect their organization is to focus on developing detect and response strategies, and to create as many roadblocks and obstacles as possible so network administrators can quickly identify unauthorized access or suspicious activity on the network.” While this statement may have come across to some as harsh, Eftekhari wanted to be realistic about breaches in healthcare while offering a feasible solution and strategy.