Preventing Insider Threats from Affecting Health Data Security

There are numerous potential threats to health data security, and the increasingly complex level of technology will only help add to that threat level. Insider threats are one key area of concern, as careless or poorly trained employees could compromise sensitive information.

A recent report from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) discusses this growing danger, as insider threat actors may either ignore cyber-hygiene measures or potentially bypass cybersecurity controls. Organizations across all industries need to ensure they are taking necessary steps to prevent an insider threat epidemic, ICIT report authors maintain.