Anonymous soutient la cyber-attaque de masse qui a perturbÃ© Internet aux Etats-Unis | Be.01bots.com

The sites of several famous media which (CNN, New York Times , Boston Globe , Financial Times , The Guardian ...) also suffered damage. Indeed, the company Dyn which directed the Internet flows towards the hosts was the real target of the attack which led to the general paralysis of several sites.

The incident lasted several hours from 11:10 am to 10:17 pm (Friday, October 21), which speaks volumes about the power of the attack. Kyle Owen, an official within Dyn said: "This is a very sophisticated attack. Whenever we neutralize it, they adapt. "