CDM Phase 3 complexities causing DHS, GSA to rethink approach - FederalNewsRadio.com

Like the tortoise racing the hare, the Homeland Security Department’s continuous diagnostics and mitigation (CDM) program continues to make slow but steady progress.

every agency is in the midst of implementing Phase 1 tools and has a contract in place for Phase 2. The agency and government wide dashboards are on tap to report data in 2017. Now DHS and its acquisition partner, the General Services Administration, are starting to think about what comes next in 2018 when the current $6 billion blanket purchase agreement contract expires.